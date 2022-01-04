Toni Willis

Kingston - Toni Lee (Knapp) Willis left this life for her heavenly home on Dec. 31, 2021 with her loving husband Tom by her side.
She was born on June 22, 1955, in Chillicothe, the second of four children of Charles Edward "Jack" and Blanche (Nihiser) Knapp.
Toni is survived by her husband, Tom; children, Brandon (Alexandra) Willis and Natalie (Joshua) Smith; grandchildren, Layla Smith, Harmonee Smith, Veronica Smith and Charlie Willis; siblings, Nathan (Melanie) Knapp and Kristen Knapp; in-laws, Mike and Amie Lobaugh, and Dave and Alice Gee; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kell and Marie Nihiser, and Charles and Ernestine Knapp; parents, Charles E. and Blanche Knapp; and sister, Kim Morton.
Toni graduated from Zane Trace High School in 1973 and attended Dean Call School of Interior Design in Columbus, after which she worked for Ebenhack Furniture in Chillicothe.
In 1978, Toni took a job at Wearever Aluminum where she and Tom met. In 1992, Toni met Chillicothe artist, David Harden. Tom and Toni produced tens of thousands of pieces of folk art in their small wood shop for David.
Toni loved working in the shop, her specialty was finishing, but she was skilled on the bandsaw as well. Oftentimes, David would bring a painting out for her to critique, he knew she had an eye for color. She took great pride in her work.
Toni was a unique and special person and to say she was spunky would be a gross understatement. She was full of life and attacked problems head-on. She was a tireless worker and was known for speaking the truth, even if it might be uncomfortable.
When it came to love, she gave everything she had. She loved her family and friends deeply and her grandkids were the joy of her heart.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston, with Dr. Doyne Wiggins officiating.
Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. at Hill's.
Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Toni's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Toni Willis