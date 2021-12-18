Logan - Travis W. Clifton, 44, of Logan, passed away on Dec. 14, 2021.
He was born on May 16, 1977 in Circleville to William E. and Melba (Perkins) Clifton.
He worked at Kenworth Trucking.
Following his grandfather, he owned/operated Woody's Bar. He loved hunting, his dogs, country music, going to concerts, casinos and hanging with friends.
He was a member of Eagles #685 and Circleville Barbell Club for many years.
Travis is survived by his significant other, Shasta Goode; his father, William E. Clifton; mother, Melba Seevers; his son, Bradley Clifton; stepchildren, Jada Goode and Peyton (Collin) Thomas; brother, Sean (Casey) Baldwin; sister, Brenna Clifton; and nieces and nephews, Kai, Koa, Braydn, Alexis and Alivia.
A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. with sharing of memories at 4 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to the funeral home in Travis's name.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Travis Clifton