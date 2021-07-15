Columbus - Travis Brian Johnson, 43, of Columbus, passed away July 9, 2021.
Travis was born in Circleville, Ohio on Nov. 23, 1977, to Phil Johnson and Susan (Helsel) Hardbarger.
Travis attended Amanda High School and vocational school.
Travis is survived by his 9-year-old son, Colton; as well as parents, Susan (Steve) Hardbarger and Phil (Chris) Johnson; and grandmother, Dee Helsel.
Also surviving are his aunts and uncles, Wanda Sayre, Diane Ulmschneider, Joe Helsel, Jim (Robyn) Helsel, Barb Kelley, Linda (Rick) Roelecke, Sharon (Sid) Liming, Art (Sharon) Johnson Jr., and Pat Johnson; as well as Colton's mother, Heather Ross.
Molly, his canine friend will miss Travis, as will many friends and relatives.
Travis was a great friend and gave the best bear hugs.
Travis' family will receive visitors on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Service, 151 East Main Street, Circleville, where a 2 p.m. memorial service will be conducted.
Contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or a GoFundMe account, which will be established in his name.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences. Travis Johnson