Treva A. Fausnaugh

Treva Ann Fausnaugh, 89, of Stoutsville, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
She was born on April 29, 1930 in Ross County, and was the daughter of the late Delano Cyrus and Ida Elizabeth (Dearth) Haynes.
Treva was a 1948 graduate of Stoutsville High School and a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Charles “Bud” Fausnaugh; four daughters, Cindy (Eugene) Hood of Stoutsville, Debbie (Bob) Mason of Sugar Grove, Brenda (Don) Carter of Stoutsville and Regina (Eric) Browder of Stoutsville; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren with one great-grandchild on the way; brothers, Frank (Barb) Haynes and Chuck (Joan) Haynes; sister-in-law, Josie Haynes and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gene Haynes.
No services will be observed and a grave-side service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Please consider donating in Treva’s memory to Clearcreek Township EMS: 11042 Main Street, Stoutsville, Ohio 43154, or FairHope Hospice: 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
The Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda is honored to care for the Fausnaugh family and notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.