Trey Alan Collier, 17, of Mt. Sterling, Ohio passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Ashville as a result of a tragic car accident.
Trey was born on June 17, 2002 in Newark, Ohio.
Trey was a senior at Westfall High School and was involved in many activities throughout the years including track, cross-country and was on the soccer team. He had a special gift of being able to work on engines and had great interest in auto mechanics.
Trey is preceded in death by grandpa, Barry Simpson and grandmother, Sheila Eastep.
Trey is survived by his mother, Michelle Collier, and father, Shawn Eastep; sisters, Alexis Collier and Haley Eastep; grandmother, Ruth Withem, and great-grandmother, Hallie Withem, both of Newark; grandfather, Paul Eastep, of Circleville; uncle, Bobby Lee (Amber Pettit); numerous cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 with Funeral Service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Brice Utt officiating at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103.
For those that wish, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
