Troy Stidham, 80, Circleville, died Friday.
Born Nov. 8, 1939.
Wife, Nell Stidham survives.
Memorial service, 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, Summit Nazarene Church, 401 KY 716, Ashland, Kentucky.
Neal Funeral Home assisting the family.
