Troy Stidham, 80, Circleville, died Friday.

Born Nov. 8, 1939.

Wife, Nell Stidham survives.

Memorial service, 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, Summit Nazarene Church, 401 KY 716, Ashland, Kentucky.

Neal Funeral Home assisting the family.

