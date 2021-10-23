Troy Uhrig

Chillicothe - Troy Lee Uhrig, 44, of Chillicothe, passed away Monday evening, Oct. 18, 2021 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.
He was born June 26, 1977 in Chillicothe, son of Michael and Vickie (Rossiter) Uhrig, who survive.
Also surviving is his sister, Mandy (Ryan) Grabill; his niece, Hannah Kingery; two nephews, Blake Miller and Caden Grabill; his close friends, the Brian Miller Family, the Joe Fink Family, the Brian Skaggs family, and Nate Miller; along with numerous other close friends from high school, 4-H, the Ohio State University, Auto Owners, and many different walks of life.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lloyd (Mildred) Uhrig; and maternal grandparents, James (Beulah) Rossiter.
Troy was a graduate of Zane Trace High School, class of 1995. He went on to further his education and obtained a Bachelor's Degree in business from The Ohio State University in 2000.
Following his college graduation, he began his 20-year career working as an insurance adjuster for the Auto Owners Insurance Company.
In his youth, Troy was heavily involved in 4-H and was named 4-H Camp Counselor of the year five years in a row. In his free time, he loved going fishing, go-kart racing, was involved in numerous demolition derbies, and even ran a sprint car circuit around the state.
He especially loved going to his parents' house daily to visit and spending time with their dogs, Sophie and Teddy.
Even with all of Troy's community involvement and hobbies, what was most notable about him was his ability to bring happiness and laughter to all who knew him. He was kind, family oriented and knew no stranger. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and cherished each and every person in his life.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at the Haller Funeral Home with Rev. Barry Bennett officiating.
Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery.
Friends may join the family for visitation on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family invites all those in attendance to wear their favorite Ohio State gear to both the visitation and funeral services in honor of Troy's love for the Buckeyes!
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com. Troy Uhrig