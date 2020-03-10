Vada F. Miller

Vada Florence Miller, 88, of McArthur, took Jesus hands into the Promised Land on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her nephew Danny’s (Larissa) home.
Vada was born April 4, 1931 in Lockbourne, Ohio, daughter of Oscar and Ocie (Clay) Morrison.
She was married to her sweetheart Marvin H. Miller on June 5, 1948 by Rev. Earl Snyder.
To this union, a beautiful daughter was born, Shirley Gene.
In addition to her parents and stepfather, Roy Newman, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; and daughter, Shirley Gene; brothers, Cloyd and Albert Morrison, Leonard, John, Artie and Rowell Newman; sisters, Juanita Dobbins, Frances Carroll and Thelma Johnson.
Vada is survived by siblings, Charles, Jess, Dale and Marlene; special nieces and nephews as well as special friends.
Vada was a beautiful lady that enjoyed many things in her life: going to church, cooking, quilting, gardening, canning, bingo, going to the Senior Citizens Center and going to Lanissa’s Salon. Her specialty was her homemade noodles. She became a member of Walnut Grove Church on Feb. 17, 1952.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Londonderry Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Friday from 4-8 p.m.
