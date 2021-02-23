Valarie Minor

Circleville - Valarie Lee (Bastin) Minor died Feb. 21, 2021 at Kimes Convalescent Home, Athens, Ohio, and has entered into the everlasting presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Valarie was born Dec. 24, 1939 to Rene F. and Sophia (Sue) Burry Bastin of Mt. Vernon, Ohio.
Having spent most of her youth in Newark, Ohio, she graduated from Ravenswood (West Virginia) High School in 1957. She then studied nursing at Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio, graduating in 1960.
In 1962, she married Dale R. Minor at Trinity Episcopal Church in Newark, Ohio, the Rev. Mr. Thomas Simpson presiding.
In addition to her husband, Valarie is survived by four children, Rene A. "Marty" (Emily) Minor, of West Palm Beach, Florida, Phillip Minor, of Rutland, Ohio, Jay (Diana) Minor, of Athens County, Ohio, and Wendy (Joe) Viny, of Rutland, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Ashley Lee Minor of Seattle, Washington, Leah Spring Minor, of Long Beach, California, Eliza Jayne Minor, of Nashville, Tennessee, Arista Ruth Hartzler, of Logan, Madeline Lee Parker, of Lancaster, Stanley Arlo Viny and Nina Sparrow Viny, of Rutland, Ohio.
She is also survived by step-grandchildren, Jacob (Jessie) Goetge and Chelsea Goetge; along with four step-great-grandchildren.
Other survivors include a sister, Kay (Bastin) Schuetz, of Wheeling, West Virginia; and by brother-in law, Randy (Lori) Minor, of Port Charlotte, Florida; as well as sisters-in-law, Barbara Minor Leatherwood, of Circleville, Beverly Minor Brown, of Chillicothe, Judy Minor Irwin, of Tucson, Arizona, Thelma Minor Tippie, of Westerville, and Susan Minor Warner, of Circleville.
She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Christina Lands Minor; and a nephew, Scott Schuetz.
Valarie was a dedicated nurse whose compassion and gentleness was greatly appreciated by those she served. In addition to Christ Hospital, she worked at Berger Hospital and for Dr. Henry Swope in Circleville, as well as spending several years working in geriatrics and home health. She also assisted with the formation of the first hospice care organization in Pickaway County and worked in hospice in Fairfield County, Ohio.
She was a devout Christian and avid student of the Bible. Her great passion was for praising God and giving glory to Her Lord and her desire was that those she loved would know Him as she knew Him.
In addition to raising her family, the great adventures of her life included short-term missionary trips to The Gambia, West Africa and to Madagascar. She also enjoyed church-related visits to Israel and to Manila, the Philippines.
A memorial celebration of life will be held at Christ Community Wesleyan Church, Albany (Athens County), Ohio at a date to be determined.
Suggested memorials are to any reputable Dementia Research organization or to the Barnabas Fund at Christ Community Wesleyan Church; 6275 Kenney Memorial Lane, Albany, Ohio 45710; or to Grace Church, Anglican; 574 East Main, Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Arrangements for cremation were made through Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, Ohio.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Valarie Minor