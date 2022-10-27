Valerie Wilson

Circleville - Valerie Lee (Hamilton) Wilson, 78, of Circleville, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 23, 1943, in Dayton, the daughter of the late Arthur and Doris (Anderson) Hamilton. On October 8, 1966, she united in marriage with her loving husband of 56 years, Norman Wilson, who survives.

To plant a tree in memory of Valerie Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments