Circleville - Valerie Lee (Hamilton) Wilson, 78, of Circleville, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 23, 1943, in Dayton, the daughter of the late Arthur and Doris (Anderson) Hamilton. On October 8, 1966, she united in marriage with her loving husband of 56 years, Norman Wilson, who survives.
Valerie is also survived by her children, Lesley Wolfe (Jeff Buitendorp) and Tim (Kate) Wilson; grandchildren, Trevor Wolfe and Tara Wolfe; sisters-in-law; Nancy (Jim) Patterson and Peggy (Richard) Bigham; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
Valerie had a passion for education and teaching. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Miami University and earned her Master's and Ph.D. Degrees in Education from The Ohio State University. Valerie was a professor at Shawnee State University and The Ohio State University, as well as, pioneering the Teacher Education Program at Ohio Christian University, Circleville. She was also the reading recovery teacher and leader for 11 school districts including Logan Elm Local Schools for many years.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 28 at 1:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. Lonnie Potts officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Hill's. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Valerie's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Valerie Wilson
