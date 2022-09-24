Williamsport - Vanessa Lynn (Rothgeb) (Mosher) Alsept passed peacefully from this life at Grant Hospital on September 20, 2022 with loved ones holding her hand following an extensive battle with pneumonia. She was born to Ora "Pete" and Patsy (Coughenour) Rothgeb on October 3, 1961. Preceding her to her heavenly home were her parents, brother Max Rothgeb, sister Brenda (Rothgeb) Boysel, first husband Ronald Mosher, nephews Keith Boysel and Eric Hastings, and brothers-in-law Donald Mosher and William Chad Oiler. Surviving her loss is her husband Rev. Bert Alsept, daughter Meghann Rothgeb, sister Enola Rothgeb Oiler, sister-in-law Phyllis Rothgeb, brother-in-law Verel Boysel, honorary brother-in-law David Huffer, nieces Letisha Boysel, Sara Boysel and Gretchen Hastings, nephews Max (Courtney) Rothgeb, Jason (Sara) Rothgeb, Vincent Boysel, Tristan Boysel, Guy (Laura) Hastings and Shawn (Delta) Hastings, bonus child Bethany Deal, grand dog Zoe, uncle Jack (Betty) Coughenour, aunt Ruby Coughenour, aunt Melva Ross, six great-nephews, three great nieces, multiple cousins and many, many friends. Her love for the Lord, her family and her friends will remain with all of us who love her. "Love never dies....when death is not the end." - Author: Brian Lovestar. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Muhlenberg Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Woodlawn Free Will Baptist Church, 512 Broadway Street, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Vanessa Alsept
To plant a tree in memory of Vanessa Alsept as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
