Orient - Velma Carol Wilkins passed away at Mount Carmel Grove City on Feb. 21, 2021, on her 76th birthday.
She was born on Feb. 21, 1945 in Louisa, Kentucky to James and Delila Certain.
Velma lived in Darbyville, Ohio from immediately after the time she was born, until the day she died.
Velma was described as a strong-willed, stubborn, but truly kind woman. She was known for taking in all the stray animals, taking care of those she loved and her country-style homemade meals.
She is survived by her son, Loyd (Beth) Wood; and grandchildren, Jonathan (Jessi) Wilson, Brooke (Harley) Johnson, Angela (John) Laratts, and Courtney Potter. She was overly proud of her three great-grandchildren, Oakley, Xander and Jeremiah.
Preceded in death by her two daughters, Melissa Wilson and Melinda Fifer; her husband, John Wilkins; as well as her parents, and brothers and sisters.
The arrangements for Velma are as follows: Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 West Main Street, Mount Sterling, Ohio, 43143.
The viewing is Thursday, Feb. 25, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. and the funeral is Friday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. with burial service to follow at Muhlenburg Cemetery in Darbyville, Ohio.
The service will be officiated by a life-long friend and Pastor Denver Peters, of the Darbyville Community Church.
The family would like to express thanks to Mount Carmel Grove City for their personalized and kind care through her final hours. Velma C. Wilkins