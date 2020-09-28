Velma N. Hay, 83, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.
Velma was born on March 28, 1937 to the late Tobe and Una (May) Dixon in Lucasville, Ohio.
Velma was a lifelong choir director at many local churches most recently at Calvary United Methodist Church in Circleville where she was also a member.
Besides her parents, Velma was preceded in death by husband in 2002, William Hay Jr.; daughter, Velma Denise King, in 2006; brothers, Ben, Dallas, Mark, Tom and Bob; sisters, Ruby, Jane, Lois and Jinx.
Velma is survived by son, Randy Hay, of Indiana; brother, Mike (Mary) Dixon, of Ashville; grandchildren, Angela (Matthew) Bunch, of Urbana, Adam (Holly) King, of Amanda, Jacob (Mary) Hay, of Circleville, Matthew (Cheryl) Hay, of Williamsport; son-in-law, Marty King, of Ashville; 12 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Reber Hill Cemetery, Winchester Road, Ashville, with Pastor Dale Dixon officiating.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.