Vera Hosler

Ms. Vera (Howcroft) Hosler, of Circleville passed peacefully at the age of 75 on Oct. 25 (her favorite time of year) at her home at The Grove in Columbus.
Miss Vera, as many knew her, entered the world on May 25 in 1944, to Arch Lee Peck, Jr. and Lilian Vera Ball.
Growing up in the tiny town of Milton, West (by God) Virginia, Vera grew up loving all kinds of music, from marching band, which she led as head majorette, to men’s quartet, where her daddy sang bass, to Broadway and classical.
This lead her to Marshall University where she received her degree in Music Education, all while being married to F. Allen Howcroft and supporting him during his masters.
Vera went on to teach all levels of music for various schools in Ohio, but she closed her years at Westfall Elementary, Jackson and Darby, where she harnessed the love of music, laughter, and fun for thousands of students and teachers over 26 years.
If she wasn’t singing and playing the piano during a Christmas, Grandparents, or Halloween celebrations at her two schools, she could be found tinkling the ivories, wearing a nun’s habit, or even bowing obsessively at Roundtown Players in various productions.
Miss Vera paved the way and left behind some very important people (to her at least). Hillary (Michael) Billups and their daughter, Lily, were what Vera based her world around. Her angel child, Hillary, and her baby girl, Lily, are in good hands with Michael taking care of them, as he always has.
Never wanting to be a burden, but not wanting to be forgotten, Vera was loud, zany, dedicated, and honest to the very end.
Vera’s memorial celebration will be held at Roundtown Players, 165 1/2, East Main Street, Floor 2, in Circleville, Ohio on Nov.17 from 2 to 5 p.m., and people are encouraged to bring their favorite music as a sing-along will ensue because Vera would have wanted that to happen.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that money go towards special things in Vera’s life.
Donations can be made to King Avenue Church, c/o the Huggins Music Fund, 299 King Ave, Columbus Ohio, 43201, or to Erin Spring at Central Ohio Music Therapy at Erin@OhioMT.com.