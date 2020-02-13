Verna Holbrook, 89, of Circleville passed away on Feb. 12, 2020.

Arrangements are pending at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Verna Holbrook as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
