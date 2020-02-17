On Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, Verna Jean Holbrook (Radcliff) went home to be with the Lord.
Verna was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 17, 1930 to Scott and Maxine (Hoover) Radcliff.
Preceding her in death are husband, Herbert “Glenn” Holbrook; son-in-law, Garland “Denny” Schlichter.
She grew up with a wonderful sister, SueAnn (Bobby) Keller, and was adored by her three children, Jodi (Don) Combs, Glenna (Garland) Schlichter and Scott (Bobbi) Holbrook.
She was a beloved grandmother to nine grandchildren, Hope Holbrook, Lacey (Gerald) Crayton, Heather (Shawn) Hegarty, Tyson (Suzanne) McConnaughey, Shaun (JKenni) McConnaughey, Brett (Trinka) Combs, Doug (Diane) Combs, Brandon (Kara) Schlichter, and Benjamin (Tara) Schlichter and has 14 great-grandchildren.
She faithfully attended and served at Scioto Chapel Church for much of her life. One of her favorite ways to volunteer was help in creating the noodles that were distributed by the church throughout Pickaway County, you might have even tasted her noodles at Pumpkin Show once or twice too.
Verna was a diehard NASCAR fan, cheering on Jeff Gordon for as often as she could watch him on TV. She loved living in Jackson Township for several decades on a farm she had with her family. We are grateful to all of the compassionate neighbors she had who checked on her at her home in later years.
Funeral arrangements have been made at Wellman Funeral Home for Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Calling hours are noon to 2 p.m. with the service immediately following.
Conducting funeral services are Rev. Mike Holbrook and Perry Fausnaugh.
The burial service will be held at Jackson Township Cemetery.
The family wants to thank the Wyngate Family Staff for assisting Verna in her twilight years, as well as Heartland Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scioto Chapel mission funds, 5571 state Route 316 West, Ashville, Ohio 43103 as well as Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 North Summit Street, PO Box 10086, Toledo, Ohio 43699-0086.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.