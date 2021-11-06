Williamsport - Verna Mowery, 83, of Williamsport, passed away on Nov. 2, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1938 in Circleville to Charles and Juanita (Flaker) Lawson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Verna is survived by her children, Melissa Adams, Jerry (Kelly Holdren) Mowery and Jeff (Cheryl) Mowery; grandchildren, Amy (James McCabe) Adams, Annie (Eric) Roshon, Chase Adams, Hannah (Blake) Schultz and Pierce Mowery; and by great-grandchildren, River Mae Lee McCabe, Corbin Walter and Beckett Schultz.
Cremation has been observed.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Verna Mowery
To plant a tree in memory of Verna Mowery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.