Kingston - Verne Carter, 83, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 4, 2022.
He was born on Aug. 6, 1938 in Mount Sterling to Verne and Betty (Smith) Carter.
He worked at PPG for 34 years. He was an Army Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon (Six) Carter; and by siblings, Dale Carter, Mary Kampton, Elizabeth "Cookie" VanGundy and Caroline Grubb.
Verne is survived by his children, Tomas (Sherri) Carter and Anita Carter; grandchildren, Tabitha (Anthony) Ciardelli, Jodelle (Troy) Harvey, Nathan (Mickala) Carter; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Grant, Luciano, Avery, Anna and Jakari; and by siblings, Bill (Sandra) Carter, Nancy Gaskins, Becky (Wayne) Conrad, Jackie Crabtree, Rick (Kathy) Carter and Brian "Barney" Carter.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at noon at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Hallsville Cemetery.
Friends may call at the cemetery in Laurelville on Friday from 3-7 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Verne Carter