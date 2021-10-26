Vernia Hartley

Stoutsville - Vernia I. Hartley, age 93, of Stoutsville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Fairfield Medical Center — River Valley Campus.
She was born Nov. 1, 1927, in Chillicothe, daughter of the late Wilbur and Gwen (Fullen) Graves.
Although she was a homemaker most of her adult life, she enjoyed working the jewelry counter at the Circleville Walmart from 2000 until 2015.
She loved gardening and her grandchildren very much. Above all, she was a very giving woman.
She is survived by her children, Ronald (Mary) Hartley, of Amanda, Sherry (Ben) Withem, of Springfield, and Marcus (Melinda) Hartley, of Amanda; numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter D. Hartley; one brother; and three sisters.
At her request and due to COVID, a private service will be held with burial at Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville.
Arrangements are in the care of Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda.
Condolences may be made at www.taylortheller.com.