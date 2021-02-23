Kingston - Vernon Esposito, 83, of Kingston, passed away on Feb. 19, 2021 due to complications from surgery.
He was born on Sept. 23, 1937 in Columbus to Frank Esposito and Virginia Jinks.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Judy Esposito; son-in-law, Bronson Haynes; and sister, Arla Moss.
He was a paving superintendent on construction. He worked at Hi-Way Paving for years till his retirement. He was a member-lifetime member of 2256 AMVETS, golden member of Eagles 685 Circleville. Dad never met a stranger and loved to talk about the ol'times in Laurelville and Hallsville. He loved going to bingo.
He was a graduate of Laurelville Class of 1955. He loved to fish, deer hunt, go on road trips and stopping at casinos. He also loved running Kats Paylake after the passing of his son-in-law, Bronson.
He loved his grandkids and his four special great-granddaughters who kept him laughing. He loved getting together with the Espositos for family reunions.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Nella Jean (Fowler) Esposito; children, Kathy Haynes and Tony Esposito; grandchildren, Alisa (Jeremy) Phillips, Kendra (Clint) Martin and Tommy Haynes; great-grandchildren, Emily, Jayda and Rowan Phillips, Paislee Pritchard and one on the way; siblings, Mike Esposito, Judy Bucknam, Darlene (Charlie) Weaver, Helen Fausnaugh; special friend, who was like a sister; special friends, Francis and Sally Waugh; and by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Vernon Esposito