Verona Saunders, 73, of Circleville passed away Jan. 23, 2019.
She was born Aug. 6, 1945 in Circleville to Joseph and Mary (Turner) Guess. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Turner.
She is survived by her children Glen, Cassandra, Christopher and Braden; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings Kassie Henry, Mike Turner, and Cheri and Mike Patterson; and by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with Pastors Ken and Susan Roark and Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11-1 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Berger Hospice.
