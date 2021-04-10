Circleville - Veronda Lee "Ronnie" Arnold-Hulse, 75, of Circleville passed away on April 6, 2021.
She was born on June 23, 1945 in Pickaway County to Vernon and Evelyn (Holland) Lowery.
Ronnie had worked at the Savings Bank for over 50 years. She loved gardening, animals and just being outdoors.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Arnold; second husband, Charles Hulse; and by sisters, Eva Mae Core, Evelyn "Vannie" Ison, Martha Jane York, Rosemary Burnett and Roberta Jo "Bobbie" Lowery.
She is survived by her children, Jamie (Jill) Arnold and Jeff (Kim) Arnold; grandchildren, Justin, Jordan, Josh and Shelbey; and by great-grandchild, Rylynn Lee.
Friends will be received at the Wellman Funeral Home on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 5-8 p.m.
Cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Pickaway County Humane Society, 185 Island Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Veronda L. Arnold-Hulse