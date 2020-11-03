Vicki Cox, 67, of Reynoldsburg passed away on October 31, 2020. She was born on July 24, 1953 in Circleville to Robert and Bettigene (Fohl) Dennis. She was preceded in death by her parents. She was an Ohio State employee for 35 years. Vicki is survived by her daughter Catherine Cox, siblings Roxann Blue, Sandy Crocker, Taylor Dennis and by many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 3-5 p.m.
