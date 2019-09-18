Vickie Cockerham, 60, of Circleville, passed away Sept. 10, 2019 at Berger Ohio Health Hospital.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1959 in Circleville to George and Thelma (Byrd) Cockerham.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Joyce Byrd, Marsha, Theresa, Yvonne and Barbara Cockerham.
Vickie is survived by her son, Michael Cockerham; grandchildren, Kianna and Amya Cockerham; nephews and nieces, George (Jennifer), Dana, Heather, Michelle, Kyle and LaToya; and by great-nephew and nieces, Seth, Bobby, Devon, Raeana, Nilyn, Riley, Kaya and Makya.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Eric Lewis officiating.
Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
