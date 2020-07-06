Vickie D. Morrison

Vickie Dianne Morrison, 61, of Laurelville, passed away Thursday evening, July 2, 2020, at Heartland of Chillicothe, following a courageous battle with lung cancer.
She was born March 16, 1959 to Janet J. Valentine and Wesley J. Bigler II.
Surviving are her three children, Rocky (Kristina) Bigler, of Londonderry, Bryson (Tiffany) Morrison, also of Londonderry, and Amber (Nathan) Batty, of Chillicothe; four grandchildren, Zackery Bigler, Austin Bigler, Alyssa Batty, and Evan Batty; one great-grandchild, Addalynne Bigler; three siblings, Wesley Bigler III, of Terre Haute, Indiana, Carolyn Bowens, of Waverly, and Thomas (Jan) Ray, of Circleville; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Janet (Kenneth) Valentine; her father, Wesley Bigler II; a brother, Larry Bigler; and a sister, Lisa Ray.
Vickie lived and dedicated her life to family. She treasured her children and grandchildren, embracing every moment she had with them. She especially loved her role as “Grandma” and Gaga”. She will forever be remembered for her enduring strength, courage and love of family. She will be greatly missed by so many, but her memories, stories, advice, and love will live on forever in the hearts of those she touched.
The family would like to extend special thanks to all of the staff at Heartland of Chillicothe and Adena Hospice for all of their love and support during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor can be made to the American Lung Association or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in her honor.
At her request, a celebration of life ceremony and graveside service will be held at a later date.
