Vickie Levan, 72, of Circleville, passed away on Aug. 22, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 16, 1948 in Williamsport, to Carl and Betty (Russel) Large.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Levan in 2019.
Vickie is survived by her children, Cheryl (Ray) Skinner, Charles (Lavinia) Levan, Patty (Rob) Sark, Rosie (Pete) Levan and Jerry (Buffy) Levan; 18 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and by brother, Ralph (Debbie) Large; and sister, Sue (Art) Seymour.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Please follow COVID-19 restrictions when attending.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.