South Carolina - A precious soul, Vicky Ann Allman, 71, passed away on April 19, 2022, with her family by her side in Aiken, South Carolina.
Mrs. Allman was born in Portsmouth, Ohio in 1950 and was a graduate of Wheelersburg High School. Mrs. Allman was an entrepreneur who was known for her creativity and devoted her life to her children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Allman is survived by her loving husband William Glen Allman, her daughters Shelly Allman (Paul) and Nikki Brauer (Jeff), her grandchildren Miranda Blake (David), Damien Frazier, Spencer Frazier, and Schuyler Hoover (Nick), her mother Ramona Green, her siblings Penni Jones (Dave), Debbie Johnson, Kathy Forrest (Mike), and Rusty Green (Diana), and her brother-in-law Darrell Allman (Beth).
Mrs. Allman will be laid to rest near her father, Basil Green, in Williamsport, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to the Shriner's Hospital for Children of Greenville, South Carolina, which the Allmans have supported for many years.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Vicky Ann Allman