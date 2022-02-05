Vicky Howsmon

Williamsport - Vicky Lee Howsmon, of Williamsport, passed away on Jan. 28, 2022.
She was born July 3, 1957 in Chillicothe to Vernal and Helen (Smith) Rhoads.
Vicky is survived and will be greatly missed by her loving and devoted husband, Jack Howsmon; along with her loving and devoted daughter, Michele Ann Howsmon.
She is also survived by her mother, Helen Rhoads; sister, Deborah (Sean) Williams; brothers, Roger Rhoads and John (Rhonda) Rhoads; brothers-in-law, John and Frank Howsmon; nieces, Lindsey (Larry) Hill, Tabitha (Clayton) McGowan, Johnelle Rhoads, Morgan Rhoads, and Misty Howmon; great-nephews, Damien, Keith, Leean, Brayden, and Bentley; great-nieces, Brooklyn and Cecilia; and special friend, Faith.
Vicky is preceded in death by her father, Vernal Rhoads; in-laws, John V. and Annalu Howmon; and brother-in-law, Larry Howsmon.
Vicky's family will have private visitation with her prior to a graveside service at Browns Chapel Cemetery, Clarksburg, Ohio.
Care entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, Circleville.
