Victoria Turner

Lockbourne - Victoria "Vikki" L. Turner, 65, of Lockbourne, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at OhioHealth Berger Hospital in Circleville, Ohio.
Vikki was born on Aug. 10, 1956 to the late Elmer and Geneva (Mhynier) Perry Jr. in Mansfield, Ohio.
She was a 1974 graduate of Madison Comprehensive High School and Tri-River Joint Vocational School.
Vikki worked for years as a firefighter/paramedic and investigator and was also an EMS instructor. She retired as an MCO Manager at Corvel in Dublin.
Vikki enjoyed watercolor and oil painting, sewing and quilting and loved time with her grandchildren.
Vikki is survived by husband of 29 years, Randy Turner; children, Adrian (Jason) Reynolds, of Ashville, Rori Yarger, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Ryan (Kristy) Turner, of Jeromesville, Ohio, and Rusty (Jessica) Turner, of Nankin, Ohio; grandchildren, Paige, Drake, Taylor, Gaige, Reece, Gage, Reagen, Rhett, Jocelyn, Jaxon and Kenley; sister, Paum Larrick, of Dublin; father-in-law, Forrest Turner, of Circleville.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19 with funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 with Pastor Jay Neff officiating.
Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice in Vikki's memory.
Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Online condolences can be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
