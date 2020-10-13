Violet D. (Lambert) Clifton Dickerson, 88, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 7, 2020 peacefully, at her daughter and son-in-law’s home.
She was born May 3, 1932 in Carter County, Kentucky, the daughter of Angel and Ruby (Adkins) Lambert. She was actively involved from the very beginning of the Church of Christ in Circleville teaching Sunday School to sending flowers and helping run the Food Pantry, also opening up her home for months at a time to Christian Bible salesmen.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, and father of her children Alfred Clifton, second husband Lloyd Dickerson, third husband Malcom Keen, her sister Irene Aldenderfer, her brother Edgar Lambert.
A loving mother to and survived by Alfred E. (Judy) Clifton, daughters Teresa Mayes and Lisa (Carl) Frock, brother Eugene (Sandy) Lambert, sisters Lucille Jessey, Charlene Newman, grandchildren Tonya (Boomer) McCollister, Nathan Vanover, Amanda (Allen) Vanderpool, Jeanie (Kevin) Clifton, Michael McCabe, Matthew McCabe, 13 great grandchildren and nine great, great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Circleville Church of Christ with Alfred Clifton Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.