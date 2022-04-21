Circleville - Violet Jarvis, 92, of Circleville passed away on April 12, 2022.
She was born in Hocking County on April 7, 1930 to Marshall and Eloise (Poling) Downs Sr.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Eddie Jarvis, children Carmelita Sue Potts and Bruce A. Cupp Sr., one grandchild and sisters Peggy Swackhammer, Gloria Shaffer, JoAnne Mercer and brothers Robert and Jr. Downs.
Violet is survived by her children Brenda J. (Patrick) Baldwin, Beverly J. (Lawrence) Payne, Kevin N. ( Eva) Cupp Sr., Sherry (Robert) Dollison, 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and by siblings Marie Goodman, Terry Downs, Ernest Down and Judy Lama. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Forest Cemetery. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Violet Jarvis