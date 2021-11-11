Circleville - Virgil Johnson, 82, of Circleville, passed away on Nov. 6, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1938 in Ross County to Shay and Sallie (White) Johnson.
Virgil was a member of Crossroads Church and was an active community volunteer. He retired from GE and was an Air Force Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Angie Johnson; two great-grandchildren; and one brother; and five sisters.
Virgil is survived by his wife, Marcella "Sally" (Barr) Johnson; children, Michael (Yvonne), Andrew (Jana) Johnson, Lynn (Kim) Crooks; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Reber Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Pickaway County Food Pantry, 1555 North Court Street, Circleville or Crossroads Church, 5679 Tarlton Road, Circleville.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Virgil Johnson