Virginia Fuller

Circleville - Virginia (Ginny) Mae Fuller — The family of Virginia Mae Fuller of Circleville, Ohio is saddened to announce her unexpected passing on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at the age of 92.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Michael and Jean Fuller, Robert and Karen Fuller and John (Jack) Fuller.
Cherished grandmother of Luke Snyder, Marcus Snyder, Micah Snyder, Benjamin Fuller, Betsy Kirsch, Clay Fuller, Katie Sleight, Jennifer McDonald-Stillwell and Caroline Fuller, as well as 13 great-grandchildren.
Cherished sister-in-law and friend, Sue Moore (Fuller), of South Carolina.
She was proceeded in death by her oldest daughter, Kathleen Snyder; grandson, Joe Greene; granddaughter, Drew Fuller; ex-husband, John Fuller; mother, Ina Andrews; father, Rodney Andrews; and brother, Rodney Andrews Jr.
Virginia was born Dec. 28, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois.
She attended Ohio State University and earned a degree in psychology. Ginny's desire was to teach elementary school, so she went on to earn her teaching certificate. She worked for the Circleville Public School System for 21 years as a reading enhancement teacher. She hoped to be the best at her craft, and 20+ years later, she received her Master's Degree in Education from Mount St. Joseph's in Cincinnati.
She loved to learn and help other achieve their higher education goals. After retirement, Virginia loved to go antiquing, thrift shopping and to attend the baseball, soccer or basketball games of her grandchildren. After a long day of playing head cheerleader, Ginny would come home, plop herself down in her favorite chair, "Old Blue" (a 50-year-old, double wide armchair from Ethan Allen), where she loved to read or watch "Murder She Wrote." She would enjoy her Block's bagel and a hot cup of coffee with Angela Lansbury.
The family is holding a quaint graveside memorial at Forest Cemetery in honor of their mother.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Circleville Youth Baseball, address: P.O. Box 631, Circleville, Ohio 43113 (FBO Virginia Fuller).
1 Thessalonians 4:13-14 "Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him."
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Virginia Fuller