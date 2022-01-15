Laurelville - Virginia A. (VanFossen) Paxton, 99, of Laurelville, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Jan. 10, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on July 27, 1922, in Laurelville, the daughter of the late Ralph and Lelia (Ebert) VanFossen.
On May 24, 1941, she united in marriage with her loving husband, Wilbur Paxton, who preceded her in death.
Virginia is survived by her beloved son, Mark (Kathy) Paxton, of Laurelville; granddaughters, Ashley (Tim) Hartley and Jennie Bryant; great-granddaughter, Megan Bryant; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her grandson, Rob Henry; and siblings, Forrest VanFossen, Leonard VanFossen, Audaline Thomas, Ruth Huber, and Loretta Hettinger.
Virginia was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church, member of the Laurelville Senior Citizens, and a member of the Farm Bureau. She will be greatly missed.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. at the Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi, with Pastor Mike Menrath officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
Virginia Paxton