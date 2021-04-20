Vivian Noecker

Ashville - Vivian M. Noecker, 94, of Ashville, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 peacefully at home.
She was born on Jan. 11, 1927 in Circleville to the late Waldo Porter and Florence Iona (Valentine) Martin.
Vivian was a graduate of Walnut Township School in 1946, worked for a short time as a beautician, then became an elementary teacher at Walnut School for 25 years. She was also a farmer's wife most of her life working along with her husband, John, raising their family.
A member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Circleville and attended Hedges Chapel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Noecker, in 2006; also preceded by aunt, Catherine Marie Martin; sisters, Mae Huggins, Marlene Fullen, and Betty Melvin; brothers, Porter Martin Jr. and Wilson Martin.
Survived by her children, John Noecker, Karen (Ronald) Sowers, all of Ashville; Diana (Jim) Phillips, of Amanda; grandchildren, Jason (Dusty) Noecker, John Benjamin (Karin) Noecker, Carrie Noecker Stebelton, Annie (Will) Ett, Rebekah (Travis) Willis, Julie (Grant) Leugers, Jacob (Laura) Sowers, Emily (Dave) Friedrich, Hannah (Ryan) Thomas, Amanda (Ben) Wemer, and Kent (Kalyn) Phillips; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Ernest Martin (Karen) Martin-Keplar; and sister, Marguerite Shelton; numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home 420 West Main Street, Ashville, Ohio from 1 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 3 p.m. with Rev. Karen Martin-Kepner officiating.
Interment will follow in Reber Hill Cemetery.
Family request in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Good Shepherd UMC, 310 East Main Street, Circleville, 43113 or Hedges Chapel Church, 15495 Winchester Road, Ashville, 43103.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com.