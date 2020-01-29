Entered into rest Thursday, January 23, 2020, Walter Ruffin “Huck” Hemphill Jr., 58.
Walter, originally from Columbus, Ohio, spent the last three years in Augusta, Georgia. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a Life, Endowment, Patron, and Benefactor of the NRA. Walter was a dedicated member of the Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed building motorcycles and was a Harley Davidson enthusiast as well as an Ohio State fan. He also owned Radical Baggers, a motorcycle customization shop. Walter was a loving father and grandfather who will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Walter is survived by his children, Brock Hemphill, Kyle Hemphill, Sean Hemphill, Spencer Brantley, and Stella Marie; adored granddaughter, Chloe Hemphill; significant other, Erin Pruett; brother, John Hemphill; sisters, Sheila Taylor, Jean Landuyt, Penny Williams; stepmother, Mary Lou Hemphill; and stepbrother, Robert Kanniard.
He is predeceased by his parents, Walter Hemphill Sr. and Joann Hemphill; sister, Connie Petritis.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Father Ted Machnik officiating.
Burial will follow in Muhlenberg Township Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m.
