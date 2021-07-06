Walter Sieverts

Canton - Walter H. Sieverts, age 83, of Canton, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family on July 2, 2021.
He was born June 15, 1938, in Circleville, Ohio to Fritz and Anne (Kohlhoff) Sieverts.
Walt graduated from Circleville High School in 1956. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Capital University in 1960, where he played basketball. He then served in the Air Force Reserves until 1962 and was activated during the Berlin Crisis.
Walt had a big, fun-loving personality. He was a friend to all, and he loved to entertain. He was a natural salesman and had a long and successful career with B.F. Goodrich Company, Philpott Rubber Company and Power Resources Operating Company.
He was a member of Brookside County Club where he was an avid golfer and loved playing gin with his good friends. He was also a long-time member of the Atwood Yacht Club. He would often say that he was at his happiest when he was at Atwood Lake. As captain of his pontoon boat, he would entertain family and friends for hours while cruising around playing music and serving "boat drinks".
He was a huge football fan. He loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. He had Browns' season tickets for years and attending a game with Walt was an experience like no other.
Walt loved his grandchildren more than anything. He would go to every sporting event he could. If he couldn't make it, he would call to hear every detail. When he was proud of their accomplishments, everyone would hear about it. The grandchildren knew that the very first birthday card that they would receive each year was always from Big Papa.
Walt was a one-of-a-kind man that lived his life to the fullest. He was the best father, grandfather and friend that you could hope for. He will be missed by all.
Walt is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Kathy Sieverts, of Canton, Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Kristin and Chris Wright, of Cumming, Georgia; grandchildren, Zachary and Kaitlin Sieverts, Mason Wright; brother-in-law, Tom Bevan, of Circleville, Ohio.
Preceded in death by sister, Barbara Bevan.
Calling hours will be Thursday, July 8 at the Church of The Lakes from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 10-11 a.m.
Funeral services will be Friday, July 9 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jared Priset officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Mercy Hospice.
Arnold-Canton
330-456-7291
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com Walter Sieverts