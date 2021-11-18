Kingston - Wanda D. (Lowery) Bethel, 75, of Kingston, entered into Heaven on Nov. 16, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on May 30, 1946, in Laurelville, the daughter of the late Artie C. and Louella Inez (Davis) Lowery.
On Jan. 21, 1969, she united in marriage with her loving husband of 52 years, Wallace Bethel, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Wanda is also survived by her sister, Sue (Larry) Unger; several special nieces and nephews; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her brother, Harold R. Lowery.
Wanda was a 1964 graduate of Laurelville High School and retired from Yerke Mortgage, Columbus.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. at Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi, with Rev. Carol Carper officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
Wanda Bethel