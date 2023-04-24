Wanda L. Hartranft

CIRCLEVILLE — Wanda Lou Cox Hartranft, 85, of Circleville, Ohio left her earthly home for her eternal home while surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, April 21, 2023.
She was born on October 10, 1937 in Laurelville, Ohio to Johnny L. Cox and Mabel (Davis) Cox. She was preceded in death by her partents; her brother, George E. Cox and sister Ruth M. Dingess; brothers-in-law Douglas Dingess, John Hartley, Johnny Dore, Floyd North, Robert Worley and Eldon Drum; sisters-in-law Doris Hartley and Dorothy Drum.
Left to mourn her passing is her beloved husband whom she wed 65 years ago on October 27, 1957 and their 6 children: Tim (Melissa), Tracy (Tammie), Tom (Dawn), Trent (Shannon) Hartranft, Teryl (Dave) Wilson and Trina (Andrew) Wright; her much loved grandchildren: Dustin (Lauren) Seitz, Cody (Jacey Mayes), David (Mikquiana Street), Dylan and Owen Hartranft, Andrew (Kerren), Tyler and Elizabeth Wilson; her great grandchildren in which she delighted in; Everly, Eisley and Ellowyn Seitz, Ella Mayes, Bentley Hartranft and Joshuan Hartranft, Anthony, Brooklyn and Charlotte Wilson; nephew, Andrew (April) Dingess, sisters-in-law - Della Worley, Joan Dove and Ethel North; and many more special family members, loved ones and friends.
Wanda graduated from Saltcreek Township High School in 1955. After graduation she was employed by Keller Martin and Clinger, certified public accountants in Columbus, Ohio.
Peter 4:10 says each of you should use whatever gifts you have received to serve others as faithful stewards of God's grace. Throughout her life, Wanda embodied this scripture. She was a wonderful wife and loving mother to her family. Such love was exhibited in her special birthday meals which may consist of peanut butter pie, cherry delight, chocolate cake, amish cream pie, angel food cake and a family favorite, potpie. Through her gifts of cooking and baking she showed her love, Wanda made David's Kroger co-workers envious as she packed him a hot, homemade lunch including dessert such as her dirt pudding, everyday. She once baked for many bake sales such as the Stoutsville Senior Citizens and for many other of her childrens organizations. She baked enough items to pay for Trina's class trip to Mexico. Her baking talent was also enjoyed by others as she contributed to community events such as the Tarlton Fox drive, fish fry, fundraisers and numerous church functions from ice-cream socials, mother-daughter banquets and any other get togethers. One of her last outings was to provide desserts for a meal prior to Lenten Service.
As a member of St. Jacobs Lutheran Church Tarlton, Ohio and upon its closure a member of Trinity Lutheran Circleville they not only enjoyed her food but her church ministry. Over the years she taught Community Bible School and Sunday School, resided as ladies-aid president, church secretary and being a loyal follower of God helping in anyway.
Another attribute of Wanda was to care for others. She was known for sending cards and letters, picking special gifts for others including her grandkids birthday boxes, and giving faithfully to the local food pantry. She also cared for numerous children who became part of the family. She was once called "the babysitter of Saltcreek Schools." Wanda touched many lives but she also enjoyed life with her families many activities from children and grandchildrens sporting events, 4-H projects, plays, musical events, especially the marching band with Teryl playing the flute, and hearing her grandson, Dustin sing and watching her great-granddaughters dance recitals.
She also loved to travel which was done with the family in the station wagon and later on bus trips where she could relax. She and David had been to all 50 states.
Gardening was also a passion. David and her garden provided for many meals as she canned and froze their wares all summer long. She also planted many flowers but she enjoyed most of all roses given to her by her son, Tim from his garden.
Most of all she treasured being with her family for dinner. As John 12:26 says, "whoever serves me must follow me; and where I am, my servants also will be."
Faithful servant, Wanda will be laid to rest on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Tarlton Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 4-7 pm at Defenbaugh Wise Schoedinger 151 E. Main St.
The Funeral for Wanda will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church 135 E. Mound St. at 11 am.
The family would like to express thanks to the staff at Berger Hospital, especially great-niece, Stephanie McConnell; Promedica Hospice and for all the prayers from family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Preschool or Missions.