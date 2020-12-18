Warner Lee Timmons, 88, formerly of Circleville and Chillicothe, and most recently a resident of Arlington, Virginia, died alone in a hospital of COVID-19 after a two-week struggle. Appropriate pandemic restrictions prevented his family from being at his bedside in his final moments, but Mickie, his soulmate and wife of 66 years, was permitted to say her final goodbyes in person the day before he succumbed.
Born during the Great Depression on August 24, 1932, in a Columbus hospital, Warner was the only child of Harry and Jane (McGuire) Timmons, who predeceased him. In addition to Mickie, who is a former publisher of the Chillicothe Gazette, he is survived by the couple’s only child, Jay Timmons, son-in-law Rick Olson and Jay and Rick’s children Catherine Jane, Elizabeth Grace and Jacob Warner. The Olson-Timmons family live in McLean, Virginia. Warner’s grandchildren adored their grandfather and one of the last things he said in life was “I love you” to them over a video.
He also leaves behind sister-in-law Cherie (Donnells) Dickey and brother-in-law Joseph Donnells (Sally), as well as many cousins and other close relatives, including the Haller family who were related by special bond, if not by blood. Warner considered the late Benney Haller to be the brother he never had, and Michael Haller was like his second son.
Warner was originally a member of Chillicothe High School’s Class of 1950, but eventually became an official CHS graduate in 1951 after an unplanned “victory lap.” Mickie first laid eyes on Warner at a school concert where he was playing a trumpet solo. She instantly fell in love. That summer Warner met her while working at Kroger’s. He insisted that he carry her grocery bags, even though he wasn’t supposed to do so. Later, while feigning maturity with a pipe hanging out of his mouth, he stopped his car while driving past her and asked to drive her to the bookstore. She eventually relented and the rest is history. They married in 1954.
His persona was defined by his trumpet and the music he wrote and with which he entertained. Whether it was the high school band, a dance band, in the military, at work parties or holiday gatherings with the extended family, anyone who heard him play knew he was one of the best musicians they knew. He gave up his goal of going professional to focus on his new family.
An incredibly quick wit, sarcastic chuckle and devious laugh made every encounter with Warner fun. His love of practical jokes was famous among his friends and family, and his biggest joy in life was when they could successfully play a joke on him.
But Warner was also serious and hard-working, and his precision and perfectionist tendencies were legendary. Enlisting in 1952, he served his country in the United States Air Force, where he was an Airman First Class originally based at Wright Patterson AFB. He was also first chair trumpet in the Air Force Band on his last tour of duty in the former French Morocco. His pride in service extended to the present day as a member of the American Legion.
After returning from the military in 1956, he sold cars for Kindler Buick, where he managed to get his parents to purchase a brand new ’58 Buick Super, which after being sold 30 years ago is now back in the family.
He had a brief stint as a regional accounting supervisor for the Ohio Fuel Gas Company, when Mickie and Warner moved to Athens. Moving to Lake White in Waverly, Warner took a job with Columbus and Southern Ohio Electric Company. The couple built their first home in North Fork Village in 1961, and shortly after they welcomed Jay. In 1965, Warner was hired at the newly built Sears store, where he started as manager of the Men’s clothing department before eventually taking over the TV and appliance department. Under his leadership, his department was regularly recognized as Top Sales Department in the tri-state region.
In 1972, Warner and Mickie built a family home near Circleville. His parents gave them 3 acres on their Crosswinds Farm, and Warner, Mickie, Jay and Warner’s parents all moved there together. Raising herds of cattle, tending to a lake and bush hogging acres of grass became the norm, all while Warner’s career was progressing at Sears.
In 1982, Warner fulfilled a lifelong dream of opening his own retail store: Timmons Appliance and TV, Sales and Service, at the corner of Main and Bridge Streets in Chillicothe. They sold the Farm as Mickie’s career took the couple to Cincinnati in 1984, where they lived until 2011.
Friends will remember the 46 years of annual golf trips with his buddies, houseboat cocktail parties on the Ohio River, the trip to Vegas, celebrating his 50th birthday at the Chillicothe Country Club, fishing trips to Canada, monthly poker games, parties on the Farm, cigars and his famous Manhattans, numerous golf groups, driving the RV around Virginia in George Allen’s campaigns, and the epic Halloween Haunted House that he put together for all of Jay’s friends at the old farmhouse.
Another defining quality of Warner was his empathy and compassion for the underdog, but not exclusively of the human variety. Throughout his life, many dogs and cats were rescued by Warner – sometimes in consultation with the family, sometimes on a whim. There was never a companion animal that Warner met that did not find a way to curl up beside him or on his lap, and none as lucky to find a forever home as those who came to live with the family.
Those who knew Warner, knew him to be a strong, healthy and vital. Even though he had no pre-existing conditions (and had not even had a common cold since 2004), the COVID-19 virus crippled him for two weeks before finally taking him. The cruelty of this disease is entirely preventable, and Warner and his family had taken all necessary precautions. But others chose his fate, so the Timmons family begs all who cared about Warner to honor him by wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding large and small gatherings, and getting the vaccine when it is possible. They want others to avoid the searing and agonizing pain of losing a loved one in this horrific way.
A private viewing for family will be held at Haller Funeral Home in Chillicothe. The family invites friends and family to a socially distant, mask-required outdoor graveside service at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 21, 2020 at Browns Chapel, 2085 Browns Chapel Road, Clarksburg, Ohio. Browns Chapel and the cemetery were founded, and the original church was built, by Warner’s 3x and 4x great grandparents in the early 1800s and he will rest in eternity with many generations of the Timmons family there.
A celebration of Warner’s life will be held at a later date when it is safe to again gather in person. And in true Warner style, it is going to be a grand party.
In lieu of flowers, the Timmons family suggests donations to two causes that support Warner’s devotion to his family and his love of rescue animals: Jacob’s Fund at the Family Equality Council, or the Humane Rescue Alliance. Jacob’s Fund can be found here: https:/www.familyequality.org/about-us/our-supporters/jacobs-fund/ Humane Rescue Alliance can be found here: www.humanerescuealliance.org/inmemory
His online memorial register, and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.