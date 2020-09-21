Warren Delno (Del) Smith, of Circleville, Ohio, died on Sept. 18, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Deborah (Ginther) Smith; son, Kelly Smith; daughter, Deana Edwards; son-in-law, Keith Edwards; granddaughters, Brooke and Emily Edwards; and brothers, Tom Smith and Chuck Smith.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Donna Smith.

Warren was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Williamsport, the VFW and AmVets.

The family is having viewing hours on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville, Ohio.

A separate funeral service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

