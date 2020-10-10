Warren William Dunetz

Warren William Dunetz, 93, of Brooklyn, New York passed away Oct. 7, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Many people called him “Bill”, which was his preference. As a young man, Bill served in the military in Europe, where he met and married a gorgeous German woman named Ann. After they married, they moved to Ohio. As a young man, Bill was an accomplished professional photographer and taught his craft to Ann. Bill and Ann had two sons together (Roger and Rodney) and shared Ann’s son (Ronald) for a total of three wonderful boys who their mother called the “Ro Ros”. Later, Bill became a manager in the restaurant business. He loved the outdoors and was a “country boy” at heart.

He is survived by all his sons and their families. A private service and burial will be held at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth. “We love you, Billy. Rest in peace.”

