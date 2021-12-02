Stoutsville - Wayne Dwight Bensonhaver II, 33, of Stoutsville, passed away on Nov. 30, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 16, 1988 in Columbus to Wayne Dwight and Cheryl (Wallace) Bensonhaver.
He was an avid coon hunter and Dallas Cowboy fan and was involved in the family tree trimming business.
In addition to his parents, Wayne is survived by his fiancé, Summer Waugh; children, Alanta and Wayne Dwight Bensonhaver III; stepchildren, Landon, Khloe, Kaleb and Leah; brothers, Preston Wallace and Matthew Bensonhaver; and sisters, Jessica, Sarah and Autumn Bensonhaver.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Wayne D. Bensonhaver II