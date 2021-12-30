Weldon Queen

Ashville - Weldon "Bud" Queen, 82, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
He was born on July 24, 1939 in Wayne County, West Virginia.
Bud's greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his great grandsons. For many years, he loved watching his son and grandson race go-karts. \He also loved gardening, mowing and running his beagles with friend, Richard Meade.
He had been employed at Ohio Malleable Iron Company, Shasta Beverage and Griffen Wheel.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Lois Eileen (Asbury) Queen; son, Rickey (Jane) Queen; grandson, Austin Jay (Kate) Queen; great-grandsons, Layton Jay Queen and Lane Charles Queen; siblings, Albert "Duke" (Phyllis) Queen, Marcalene (Walter) Aldridge, Ernestine (Golden) Vaughn and Sally Wilks; sister-in-law, Betty Queen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley A. and Virgie (Slate) Queen; brother, Elijah Queen; and sister, Maggie Gibson.
Visitation will be on Monday, Jan. 3 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Funeral Service with Pastor Floyd Hubbell officiating at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103.
Interment will follow at Beckett Cemetery in Commercial Point.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
