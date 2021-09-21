Chillicothe - Wes Damon Fox, 47, of Chillicothe Ohio, passed away on Sept. 16, 2021 surrounded by his oldest children.
Wes was born on Nov. 13, 1973 to Damon and Penny (Stump) Fox. Wes grew up in the Tarlton, Ohio area and graduated from both Amanda-Clearcreek High School and Hocking College.
Wes is survived by his children, Colton, Ashton and Grayson Fox; his parents, Damon and Penny Fox; his sister, Mandy (Nicholas) Krouse; and his significant other, Connie Hatfield.
Wes also has multiple aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, along with many, many friends.
There will be a private service for immediate family at Shaw-Davis Funeral Home followed by a public memorial service at a later date. Wes Fox
