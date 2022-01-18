Circleville - Weta Mae Leist, 84, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 12, 2022.
She was born on June 28, 1937 in Washington Township to Loring and Ruth (DeLong) Leist.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Weta Mae was a great Christian lady involved deeply in her church, St. Paul United Methodist Church, serving in many ways as a volunteer, especially serving many years as church treasurer.
She served as secretary of the Pickaway County Extension Office from 1955 to 1985. She enjoyed attending her nephews' and nieces' Logan Elm and 4-H activities, and attended OSU football games and followed OSU sports on TV.
Her true passion was serving as a 4-H adviser for the Washington Township Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club, starting her 67th year. She touched many children's lives by teaching them basic life skills. During the fair she could always be found watching and supporting the members of this club.
She was also a volunteer in many community organizations including Pickaway County. Historical Society, Pickaway County Friends of the Library, Pickaway County Board of the American Cancer Society, Pickaway County Fair Homemakers Department Committee. She served as PCCF secretary.
She loved working on the homemaking department committee of Pumpkin Show. She was secretary for Circleville Township Zoning Board, Circleville Rotary Newsletter Editor, Rotary Paul Harris Fellow.
She was a member of Pickaway County Farm Bureau and Washington Grange.
Weta Mae is survived by sister, Betty Lou Wolford; and husband, Jerry Wolford; nephew, Mike (Karla Palmer) Wolford; niece, Pam (Mike) Paul; great-nephews, Brad (Kristin) Wolford, Nick (Kelsey Kohler) Wolford, Reese, Marcus, and Josiah Paul; and great-nieces, Haley, Elizabeth Paul.
She was dearly loved by members of the Leist and Wolford families and will be greatly missed by them and her friends.
She is also survived by cousins, especially cousin and great friend, Lydia DeLong.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be held on Friday at Wellman Funeral Home from 2-8 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 1-2 p.m.
Flowers are beautiful but fade and die. Donations to the following will continue her legacy of helping others: St. Paul United Methodist Church, 22976 Ringgold Southern Road, Stoutsville, Ohio 43154, or Pickaway County 4-H Committee, P.O. Box 293, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Weta Mae Leist