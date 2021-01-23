Circleville - Willard "Joe" Fenneken Jr., 73, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 19, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1947 in Columbus to Willard Sr. and Edna (Thompson) Fenneken.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Sue (Kneece) Fenneken; and siblings, Bobby Fenneken and Janet Draise.
Joe is survived by his children, Melvin Gene, William Jeffrey Fenneken, Amanda Jo (Donald) Metcalfe; grandchildren, Tyler, Christian, Jaydon and Braxton; brothers, Jimmy and John Fenneken; sisters, Fawn Hughey, Bonnie Fenneken, Patty McKenzie, Shirley Kneece, Mary Ellen Leonard and Pam Seitz.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Springlawn Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Willard Fenneken Jr.