Circleville - Willia Dean Salyer, 86, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at home surrounded by her daughters and sister.
Born on April 28, 1935 in Paintsville, Kentucky to the late Raymond Sr. and Katherine (Castle) Dale.
Dean loved life and always took care of her family. One of her highlights was to dress up for Halloween and see if anyone could guess who she was. She also enjoyed being outdoors.
Dean had worked at numerous retail stores as a cashier for many years.
Preceded by parents; brothers, Charles and Raymond Dale Jr., Fred; and sister, Ellen Jean Stambaugh.
She is survived by daughters, Denise Oberley, of Ashville, Judy Rose, of Circleville, Lisa Conkel, of Circleville, and Jennifer Salyer, of Flatgap, Kentucky; grandchildren, Shawn (Kelly) Adkins, Brandy (Tyler) Neal, Brenda (Rodney) Fisher, Pam Jones, Jeff Cantrell, Heather (Nathan)Thatcher, Elyse Craig, Sabrina Fenimore (Aaron) and Raymond Stonerock (Dymond); numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Gwen (George) Shoemaker; numerous nieces and nephews; and many others who called her mom and granny.
Friends may call from 4 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29 with a funeral service at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 30 at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, with Pastor Mark Rosser officiating.
Interment will follow in Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Willia Dean Salyer