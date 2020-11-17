William A. Hughes, age 91, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born on January 28, 1929 in Columbus Ohio to William and Beatrice “Hays” Hughes. Bill graduated from Washington Court House High School, and attended The Ohio State University. He enlisted into the Army and served honorably from 1951 to 1953. He married the love of his life Charme Lee Stinson on July 21, 1951 and they enjoyed 61 years of a wonderful marriage together. Bill retired after 30 years from Boeing as an engineer and went on to enjoy his passion in life: fishing. He especially loved his fishing trips with Darla and Tom in Michigan and Canada. Bill loved watching his OSU Buckeyes and took pride in his garden consisting of Raspberries, Blackberries, Mums and Canna Lillies. He was devoted to his wife, family and God. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Charme Hughes and his sister Martha Hughes.
Left to mourn his passing are his children Mary Beth (Bob) Thomas, Billy Hughes and Darla (Tom) Cryder; his grandchildren Kate Thomas and John Raymond; his cousin Sandy Yahn; his beloved cats, especially Princess; his rescue dog Zoey; and his special friend Lois at Pickaway Manor.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger funeral home, located at 151 East Main Street, Circleville. Masks are required and social distancing should be observed. Bill’s private funeral service will be held with Pastor Tad Grover officiating. Burial will be held at Springlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community United Methodist Church youth ministries. The family would like to give special thanks to Pickaway Manor and Heartland Hospice for their care. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Bill’s family.