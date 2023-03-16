Circleville - William Alson Evans, 88, of Circleville passed away on March 12, 2023. He was born on March 05, 1935 to the late Lloyd Earl and Julia (Foster) Evans in Akron, Ohio. William married Mary Boldoser on May 14, 1960 and spent 60 loving years together. He was the 1953 Bob Bowsher award Recipient. William was an Army veteran and a member of the American Legion. William worked for The Electric Power Equipment Company L.U. 683 from 1961-1997, after graduating from OU in 1957. In addition to his parents and wife, William was preceded in death by siblings Jimmy, Terry, Dave and Nancy (Wright) Evans; brothers-in-law Ned Reichelderfer and Gene Wright. William is survived by siblings Peg (Thomas) Congrove, Jean Reichelderfer and sister-in-law Helen Evans; daughter Robin (Chris) Smith, and son Eric (Heather) Evans; grandchildren: James Ethan (Janae) Smith; Nicholas Smith; Mattabesett Smith; Holden Evans; Brock Evans. William is loved deeply by his family and his humor, kindness and creativity be greatly missed. Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger, Circleville, OH. Thank you to Logan Elm Health Care and ProMedica for taking good care of William. William Alson Evans
